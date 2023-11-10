Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 97,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,268. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

