Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $442.20. The stock had a trading volume of 426,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

