Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-$576 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.18 million.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Masimo by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

