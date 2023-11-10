McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Lowered to $18.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 403,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,509. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.35.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.28. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 88.75%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

