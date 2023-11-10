Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lifted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,586,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,184,000 after buying an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,906. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.