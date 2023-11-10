Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.74. 3,337,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,321,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

