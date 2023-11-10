Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,019. The stock has a market cap of $447.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.