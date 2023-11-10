Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Miller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,019. The stock has a market cap of $447.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $41.50.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
