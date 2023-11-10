Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

MODN traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,488. The stock has a market cap of $823.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,851 shares of company stock valued at $722,491 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

