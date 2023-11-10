Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $23.98. Model N shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 230,969 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $881.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Model N by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

