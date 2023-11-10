Morgan Stanley Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,200.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TDG traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $992.50. 355,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,119. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $598.00 and a 1-year high of $996.25. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $858.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $846.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

