Morgan Stanley Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $205.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,561. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

