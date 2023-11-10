Morgan Stanley Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $10.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

MODG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 6,931,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,286,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.