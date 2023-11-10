Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.99), with a volume of 25139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.90 ($0.97).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.77. The firm has a market cap of £72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,752.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05), for a total value of £42,500 ($52,462.66). Company insiders own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

