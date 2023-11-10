Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,987.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00146796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

