News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Position Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of News worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 32.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in News by 604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 235,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in News by 874.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. 829,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,460. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%.

In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

