Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.85 ($12.39) and traded as low as GBX 925.68 ($11.43). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 954 ($11.78), with a volume of 52,082 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 967.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,886.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

