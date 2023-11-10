NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,369 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of NIKE worth $1,050,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

