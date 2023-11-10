NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.33. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 53,267 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

