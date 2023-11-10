Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.55. 1,020,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,054. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

