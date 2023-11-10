Operose Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.78. 3,111,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

