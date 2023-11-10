Operose Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 760,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

