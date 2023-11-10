Operose Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 195.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.3% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $325.10. 944,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,289. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.