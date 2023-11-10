Operose Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 1,443,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,770. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.