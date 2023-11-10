Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 3,684 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 2,697,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

