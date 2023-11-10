Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %
MS stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 4,741,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,951. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
