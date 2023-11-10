Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

