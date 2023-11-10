Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.76. 2,986,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,950. The stock has a market cap of $308.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

