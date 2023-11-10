Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 394,261 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 2,278,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,553. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

