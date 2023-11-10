Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.2% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $113.01. 3,297,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,325. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

