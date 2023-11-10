Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE OUST traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,004. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ouster will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,684,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,684,829.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,456.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $98,860 and have sold 118,695 shares valued at $782,088. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

