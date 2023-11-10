Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.20

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.46), with a volume of 165656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £192.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.80.

In other news, insider Roch Doliveux acquired 36,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £98,996.20 ($122,202.44). Also, insider Dame Kay Davies purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,910 ($3,592.15). Insiders own 8.68% of the company's stock.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

