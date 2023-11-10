Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. 6,149,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

