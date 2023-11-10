Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,669 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,425. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

