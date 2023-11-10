Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 895,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,091. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.