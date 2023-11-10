Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. 1,777,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

