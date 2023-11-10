Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,407. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

