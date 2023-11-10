Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 480,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.