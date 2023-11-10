Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 4,849,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

