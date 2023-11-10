Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 43,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

