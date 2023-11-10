Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,515 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

