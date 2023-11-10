Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

