Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.03. 587,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,064. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

