Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,369,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $35.10 on Friday, hitting $685.36. The company had a trading volume of 730,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,644. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.19 and a 200-day moving average of $624.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

