Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $789.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,582. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

