Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.