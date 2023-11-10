Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 771,185 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 16,218,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,227,287. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

