Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 13,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,075,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,764,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,610,783. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

