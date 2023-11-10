Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 48490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £9.28 million, a PE ratio of -218.18, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

