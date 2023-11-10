ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 452,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,097. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProAssurance by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

