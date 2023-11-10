ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NOBL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. 725,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
